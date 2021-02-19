Crusaders' name dual All Blacks captains in final pre-season hit-out

The game of three halves will kick off from midday at Hautapu Sports in Cambridge.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has confirmed the side’s All Blacks will return for 40 minutes of game time on Saturday, ahead of their opening match of the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa competition next weekend against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The Crusaders will play the Chiefs in the first half, and regular Captain Scott Barrett returns to lead the side, while Codie Taylor will Captain the second-half side against the Blues.

“While we are disappointed our match against the Blues at Eden Park couldn’t go ahead this weekend, the opportunity to reschedule this game and challenge ourselves against both the Blues and Chiefs is huge leading in to the start of the competition,” Robertson said.

“Our All Blacks will get some valuable game time tomorrow as we look ahead to Super Rugby Aotearoa, and others have a chance to put their hand up for selection against the Highlanders too.”

Crusaders teams for game of three halves:

1st Half Team – Crusaders v Chiefs

1. Joe Moody

2. Brodie McAlister

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Scott Barrett (C)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Bryn Hall

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. David Havili (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Sevu Reece

15. Will Jordan

2nd Half Team – Crusaders v Blues

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor (C)

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Mitchell Dunshea

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Sione Havili Talitui

8. Whetukamokamo Douglas

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Fergus Burke

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Rene Ranger

14. Chay Fihaki

15. Josh McKay