Dan Leo’s ‘Oceans Apart’ rugby film receives global support

Dan Leo- who is the founder of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, traveled to the UK to interview Pacific islands rugby players and the former greats in Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

The film was released on Monday, titled ‘Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby’.

The film highlights the struggles Pacific islands teams face together with the players.

Celebrity chef, Phil Vickery also reacted to the film and shared the preview on his Twitter account saying “For everyone who loves our game this is truly emotional please watch and share.”

Television Presenter, Max Rushden posted “Thoroughly recommend this - will have you asking yet again, why can't good people run sport? @danleo82 coming on @tSHandJ later with me & Paul.”

New Zealand Samoan chef, Monica Galletti also shared the preview and thanked Dan Leo for sharing the film.

In the film, Leo also pays a visit to the Samoan Prime Minister/Chairman of the Samoan Rugby Union Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who, in response to Leo’s complaints about Samoan national team players not getting their dues for international matches, warned Leo not to ‘swim in his waters’ lest he should drown.

Leo also chatted with World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper about the issues faced with pacific rugby players.

The film features Sione Vaiomounga, Rupeni Caucau, Netani Talei to name a few.