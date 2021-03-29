Dave Rennie confirms first Wallabies squad of 2021 ahead of camp next month

There are 14 uncapped players in the squad, including Australian Sevens representative Tim Anstee, former Junior Wallabies hooker Lachlan Lonergan and veteran David Porecki.

Reds off-season signing Suliasi Vunivalu has also earned selection in the Wallabies camp squad, following an impressive return to the 15-man game in Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU.

Western Force recruit Sitaleki Timani is set to return to the national fold after an eight year absence, with the 34-year-old named in a Wallabies squad for the first time since the 2013 Spring Tour.

Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville has also earned selection in the camp squad and could be in line for his Test debut this year, at the ripe age of 32. While utility forward Seru Uru forced his way into the reckoning after a series of standout displays in Harvey Norman Super Rugby AU for ladder leaders, the Queensland Reds.

The average age of the squad is just 25 and is comprised of 14 Brumbies, 12 Queensland Reds, seven Melbourne Rebels, four NSW Waratahs and three members of the Western Force.

he three-day camp will be used to prepare the side both on-and-off the field ahead of the International season, which is currently scheduled to kick off in the July Test window.

Squad summary

Total Test caps: 513

Average Test caps: 12.8

Average age: 25

Uncapped players: 14

Most capped: James Slipper (100 Tests)

Youngest member: Angus Bell, 20

Oldest member: Sitaleki Timani, 34

Breakdown: Brumbies 14, QLD Reds 12, Melbourne Rebels 7, NSW Waratahs 4 and Western Force 3

2021 Wallabies camp squad (age, team, Tests played)

Allan Alaalatoa (27, Brumbies, 43 Tests)

Tim Anstee (23, Western Force, uncapped)

Tom Banks (26, Brumbies, 11 Tests)

Angus Bell (20, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests)

Filipo Daugunu (26, Queensland Reds, 5 Tests)

Pone Fa'amausili (24, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Jake Gordon (27, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests)

Reece Hodge (26, Melbourne Rebels, 45 Tests)

Trevor Hosea (21, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Len Ikitau (22, Brumbies, uncapped)

Feleti Kaitu’u (26, Western Force, uncapped)

Josh Kemeny (22, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)

Marika Koroibete (28, Melbourne Rebels, 34 Tests)

Noah Lolesio (21, Brumbies, 2 Tests)

Lachlan Lonergan (21, Brumbies, uncapped)

Alex Mafi (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Tate McDermott (22, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests)

Fraser McReight (22, Queensland Reds, 1 Test)

Andy Muirhead (27, Brumbies, uncapped)

Isi Naisarani (26, Melbourne Rebels, 8 Tests)

Cadeyrn Neville (32, Brumbies, uncapped)

James O’Connor (30, Queensland Reds, 55 Tests)

Hunter Paisami (22, Queensland Reds, 6 Tests)

Jordan Petaia (21, Queensland Reds, 8 Tests)

David Porecki (28, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (24, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests)

Pete Samu (29, Brumbies, 10 Tests)

Irae Simone (25, Brumbies, 2 Tests)

James Slipper (31, Brumbies, 100 Tests)

Darcy Swain (23, Brumbies, uncapped)

Lachlan Swinton (24, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test)

Sitaleki Timani (34, Western Force, 18 Tests)

Matt To’omua (31, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests)

Taniela Tupou (24, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests)

Seru Uru (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Rob Valetini (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests)

Suliasi Vunivalu (25, Queensland Reds, uncapped)

Nic White (30, Brumbies, 37 Tests)

Harry Wilson (24, Queensland Reds, 6 Tests)

Tom Wright (23, Brumbies, 3 Tests)