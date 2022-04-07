Drua captain Nagusa suspended for four weeks

The Waratahs crushed an ill-disciplined Fijian Drua 38-14 on the Gold Coast at the weekend.

The Drua spent half an hour playing a man short after Nagusa was sent off for a late and high tackle on Tane Edmed.

Halfback Frank Lomani was then sin-binned for ten minutes for an illegal tackle.

The scores were 7-7 at that point, but the Waratahs punished the Drua immediately after both dismissals, piling on 24 points in the duo's absence.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Nagusa for contravening the rule on tackling an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Nagusa has been suspended until May 8.

In his finding, SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee chairman Michael Heron QC said the offence could carry a suspension of six weeks, however the committee took into factors such as Negusa's good record over a long career, his acceptance of foul play and his expressed remorse, the ban would instead be four weeks.