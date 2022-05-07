Drua coach makes nine changes to team to play the Hurricanes

There are nine changes to the starting line-up from the side that took on the Highlanders last week.

"We're preparing for a very physical game this week against a very good Hurricanes team. The boys are really wanting to get out there this week to show the Wellington crowd and our fans in New Zealand what they can do," said Byrne.

In the front row, prop Haereiti Hetet retains his loosehead prop position, joined by Zuriel Togiatama at hooker and Samuela Tawake at tighthead. Isoa Nasilasila partners Sorovakatini Tuifagalele in the second row.

Captain Meli Derenalagi returns to his blindside flanker position this week, with Kitione Salawa at openside and big Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta retaining his number 8 loose forward role.

The halves pairing this week sees Simione Kuruvoli at halfback and Caleb Muntz in at flyhalf.

In the centres, young Jona Mataiciwa comes in at inside centre with Apisalome Vota outside him. Kitione Ratu and Selestino Ravutaumada will be on the wings for this match, with the hot stepping Kitione Taliga at fullback.

In the reserves, Tevita Ikanivere, Meli Tuni, and Manasa Saulo will back up the front row. Chris Minimbi and Raikabula Momoedonu also make the matchday 23 this week, and will provide further impact on the bench along with Leone Nawai, Teti Tela and Onisi Ratave.

Round 12 vs Hurricanes

Fijian Drua Match day 23

1. Haereiti Hetet

2. Zuriel Togiatama

3. Samuela Tawake

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

6. Meli Derenalagi (c)

7. Kitione Salawa

8. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

9. Simione Kuruvoli

10. Caleb Muntz

11. Kitione Ratu

12. Jona Mataiciwa

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Selestino Ravutaumada

15. Kitione Taliga

16. Tevita Ikanivere

17. Meli Tuni

18. Manasa Saulo

19. Chris Minimbi

20. Raikabula Momoedonu

21. Leone Nawai

22. Teti Tela

23. Onisi Ratave