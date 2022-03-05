Drua notch a win, and Moana Pasifika plays first game

The tournament newcomers went into Friday night's match as underdogs following heavy defeats to the Waratahs and Brumbies in the opening two rounds.

Following the game, the Drua head coach Mick Byrne said he was pleased the team stuck with their plan.

"I said it last week, and we have been training well, we have been training our game well, and I think just getting use to the fact that the physical nature of Super Rugby and as I've said, I'm pretty much repeating myself again, I'm proud about the boys went about their task," Byrne said

"We've got two players who have Super Rugby experience, so we just have to keep building each week and getting use to turning up the next Monday and going again for the next week."

Byrne said the team have been working extremely hard since the first day of training, and tonight, they got their just desserts.

Fijian Drua fought back from 14-nil down to take a lead they never relinquished, and notch a historic, first-ever Super Rugby victory.

Meli Derenalagi was captain on the night. He said the message to the boys before the game was just to go outside and enjoy it.

"Even though we went down for first the two games but we need to stand out and try to be competitive for this Super Rugby."

Onisi Ratave, Vilive Miramira and Apisalome Vota all dotted down for Mick Byrne's heroic team.

The Drua will next meet the Reds.

Moana Pasifika side would have made their families proud says Kepu

Moana Pasifika lost their debut Super Rugby match but they showed a lot of positive signs in Friday night's 33-12 defeat to the Crusaders in Dunedin.

Moana Pasifika had their first two matches postponed after a Covid outbreak within the squad.

The Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu said his side played with passion and would have made their families proud in their Super Rugby debut.

"I was very proud of the lads, the way they fronted up. The Crusaders are a team that can punish you but I thought we kept coming back and keep showing up for each other and spoke about it all week, being courageous as a group, and doing it for our families and our people and I thought we showed that."

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger said he felt the Moana Pasifika forwards did outstanding work.