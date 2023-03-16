Drua turn their focus to the Reds

The Pacific Super Rugby Round 4 clash will be a test of character for the Drua, who recorded the upset of the season so far with their 25-24 win over the champion Crusaders in Lautoka last weekend.

Head coach Mick Byrne told a media conference at the Drua's camp in Nadi, Fiji this week that the Reds will be very physical.

"They bring a physicality right across the board through the front row, the back row are hard men, and then out into the centres.

"And even right down to out wide, run hard, they'll come out as hard. And that's our prep. I think the physicality side of the game we love."

He said the side had shown some physicality in their games so far, against Moana Pasifika, Waratahs and the Crusaders, and he expects the Drua to hold their own against the Reds.

With last weekend's win raising eyebrows around the Super Rugby circles, Byrne's work this week has been focused on getting his troops to work on the gameplan against the Reds.

Although it's the side's biggest victory since their debut, the players have responded well and have moved on and shifted their attention to the Queensland Reds.

He believes his players are learning to be professionals and have done a great job in refocusing on what needs to be done.

"We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves, we realise the Crusaders left a few All Blacks behind, and there are still a very good side. And they've done that in the past and had success," Byrne said.

"So we still had to build a very good team and with great depth and great leadership, and great coaching, so it was great for us.

"But we also understand that, three games in and there's a long road ahead. And while there was a great upset on the scoreboard, we've critiqued our performance and taken some great lessons from it.

"We've had our moment on the weekend to enjoy ourselves. But now we get on to the next job, and we enjoy preparing for the next week."