Ex-All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams drops a big hint on Twitter over his next career move

In his latest post to his Twitter followers, the 35-year-old said “the new journey begins” while standing in a boxing ring.

Reports had emerged in Australia in recent weeks that he would be making a return to boxing – and this latest post all but confirms those rumours about the latest sports switch. He could face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in a warm-up bout before fighting ex-AFL star Barry Hall.

It has been six years since Williams last stepped into the ring. In the time since then, his sports career has been rather eventful, having won a second World Cup in union, played sevens in the Olympics and made a return to rugby league.

His last match for the All Blacks was the 2019 World Cup third-place playoff win over Wales 16 months ago in Tokyo.

He then switched back to rugby league, joining Super League’s Toronto Wolfpack. Following the Canadian outfit’s withdrawal from the league as a result of Covid-19, Williams then rejoined the Sydney Roosters, with whom he won an NRL title in 2013, and he played his first comeback game last September.

A 58-cap All Blacks centre, Williams’ sports career was plunged into uncertainty again at the conclusion of the NRL season in October and typical rumours began to circulate about his future. However, this latest revelation on his own social media account seemingly removes any lingering hopes that he could make another return to rugby union in what would be his third stint back in the code.

Williams will be looking to extend his 7-0 record in boxing, in which he won the New Zealand heavyweight title in 2012 and the WBA international heavyweight title in 2013.