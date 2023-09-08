Faletau returns to Wales starting XV

Head coach Warren Gatland named a squad that contains 10 players making their World Cup debuts.

Wales boasts a side with 1,006 international caps between them, however, the notable omission is co-captain and hooker Dewi Lake who is not up to full match fitness after injuring his knee.

Earlier in the week Gatland said they would employ a similar game plan the Crusaders used against the Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal.

Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says they’re good to go against Wales.

“I concentrate on my team, we’re preparing for Wales, I understand they going to bring a very good team, they’re going to present a different challenge than we had before but my focus in on what we’re doing.”

Raiwalui will name his side tonight before the captain’s run tomorrow.

Fiji takes on Wales at 7am on Monday.