Off-field stoush looms over final Bledisloe between All Blacks and Wallabies | Loop Vanuatu

The All Blacks had chosen not to travel to Perth due to the uncertainty surrounding the Rugby Championship, a decision Rugby Australia described as "unilateral", with boss Andy Marinos essentially accusing his New Zealand Rugby counterpart Mark Robinson of deceit.

"It's incredibly disappointing to be informed of this decision via the media, despite having a conversation with the CEO moments before and there no mention that this was the intention," Marinos said in a statement after NZ Rugby announced it would not travel for the August 28 fixture.

"I'm bloody angry," Rennie says.

"It's disappointing how it's been communicated. Our boys all found out through social media.

"NZ Rugby didn't even have the respect to consult RA about their decision, so that's hugely disappointing.

"I'm not sure 'shocked' is the right word, because I'm not surprised."

"I just feel there's only one of us who are interested in doing what's best for the game," Rennie added.

"We've all made sacrifices to ensure that the games are played for the financial benefit of everyone and the good of the game.

That anger has softened with the All Blacks in Perth preparing for the third and final Bledisloe Cup test, albeit a bit later than first planned.

However, for Rennie the resentment still simmers.

"The disappointment for us was we knew that the Rugby Championship was going to be played somewhere in the world on the 12th of September.

"The All Blacks committed to play us originally on the 21st [of August] and then the 28th and, had they come over here, what we knew was on the 29th we're all jumping on a plane heading to somewhere in the world.

"Whether that was Brisbane, South Africa or that was the UK and, from that perspective, we felt they should have been on the plane and come over and fulfilled their commitments.

"But anyway ... they're here now. I know there's a lot of people in Perth really excited."

The frosty relationship between the trans-Tasman rugby administrators will add fuel to a Wallabies fire, as they try and avoid a Bledisloe clean sweep.

"There's plenty of motivating factors and the biggest one is the scoreline last time we played."

However, the All Blacks first-five and vice-captain Beauden Barrett said any off-field animosity between administrators isn't a focus for his team.

"They (the Wallabies) may well use it as motivation, but we are not buying into that as players,'' Barrett said. "We have our own drivers, and focuses leading into this weekend.

"So if they want to lean on that, that is completely up to them. We understand it is going to be a physical, brutal game. As these test matches against Australia are. So will be expecting that.''

With Richie Mo'unga remaining home for the birth of his second child, Barrett is the squad's only first-five, and while he's only worn the All Blacks number 10 jersey twice in the last two years, he's confident he can do the job.

"If it eventuates it will be a great opportunity for me. There's no hiding the fact there are a few of our experienced boys at home as well. We're seeing that as an opportunity for a few of us to step up and take the lead in certain areas.

"I've been here before and that's something I can take a lot of trust and confidence from. With Richie not being there Damian [McKenzie] comes in as another No 10 option so we'll work together to drive this team - it's not just a one-person job.

"I'm happy to be back focusing on my play at first five-eighth and hopefully there will be plenty of opportunities in the next few weeks. We understand we're away for a while, but we're not looking any further than taking on the Wallabies this Sunday. They've been sitting here waiting for us for a few weeks now so we'll be ready to go."

Cooper will return to Japan when his time with the Wallabies is up, he could leave a hero if he helps guide Australia to a win over the All Blacks.

Both teams for Sunday's third and final Bledisloe Cup test will be named this afternoon.