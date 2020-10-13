Fiji change coach ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup

The experienced mentor guided the Fijian Drua to the Australian National Rugby Championship title in 2018 and has also coached the Fijian Latui in Global Rapid Rugby and the Fiji Warriors.

Fiji Rugby CEO John O'Connor said Seruvakula had been offered the head coaching role following a tough interview process.

"We have given Senirusi a few days to consider the offer and advise us on his decision, after which the Board and management will consider the next course of action."

O'Connor also thanked former Fijiana head coach Ratu Alifereti Doviverata for helping the team to qualify for their maiden Rugby World Cup.

"Ratu Doviverata has led the campaign well and I sincerely thank him for his loyal service to the team. We have had discussions with Ratu and will continue discussion with him on his ongoing engagement in other capacity with the Fiji Rugby Union."

Meanwhile Fiji Rugby extended the contract of Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli through until December 2021, allowing him to lead the team to the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.