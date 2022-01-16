 

Fiji pull out of sevens round because of Covid

14:33, January 16, 2022
Fiji has pulled out of next weekend's round of the World Rugby Sevens series in Malaga in southern Spain after players and members of management tested positive for Covid-19.

The personnel who tested positive are "well and asymptomatic", FRU chief executive John O'Connor said, adding that the men's and women's teams were still hoping to compete in the following round in Seville from Jan. 28-30.

"Taking in consideration that the entire team are primary contacts ... teams have moved into the mandatory seven days isolation," O'Connor said.

Fiji's men's side, who defeated New Zealand to retain their Olympic Rugby Sevens gold in Tokyo last year, are sixth in the standings, while the women's team are second, four points behind leaders Australia.

New Zealand is not competing in either of the Spanish events.

     

