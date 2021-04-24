Fiji Rugby defers AGM

The AGM was due to take place on Saturday in Suva but FRU Chief Executive John O'Connor confirmed it will not go ahead this weekend, after Fiji reported five new community cases of Covid-19 in the past week.

He urged all affiliate unions, management and players to comply with Fiji's Covid-19 restrictions, and to stay home and be safe.

Mr O'Connor said all Fijians should wear masks when they are out and about in public, download the careFIJI app, wash their hands for 20 seconds and maintain physical distancing to help the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile O'Connor also dismissed rumours on social media that Conway Beg has resigned as Chairman of the Fiji Rugby Union.

"Fake news. He is still the Chairman."

John O'Connor said Mr Beg has not tendered his resignation or indicated his intention to resign, and said the FRU was "disappointed with the spread of fake news and attempts to distort the good process made by Fiji Rugby."