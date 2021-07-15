Fiji rugby reaches compromise on Vaccinate message

The team was supposed to wear jerseys with the words "Vaccinate Fiji" emblazoned on the chest in last Saturday's first test against New Zealand in Dunedin, but the idea was ditched at the last minute because of opposition from some team members.

In a statement, Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O'Connor said that after "comprehensive and productive discussions" with the Flying Fijian players, the team has agreed to wear the playing jersey featuring the "Vaccinate Fiji" message.

With not all the players fully on board, a compromise has been struck and the jerseys will now read "Vaccinate Fiji" with an additional "It's Your Choice" message alongside it.

The Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter said the jersey idea was "sprung" on the players at late notice without the necessary consultation.

He described it as a "delicate subject" for some of the players involved.

Due to last week's late decision not to run with the message, players wore a 'clean jersey' without any advertising from their sponsor Fiji Airways, which had earlier given up its space on the jersey in the hope that an important vaccination message could be relayed to Fiji's people.