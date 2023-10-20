Fiji Rugby wants Simon Raiwalui to stay

Raiwalui made it official this week that he won't be seeking a contract extension following their quarterfinal loss to England this past Monday.

FBC reports the FRU is still talking about the way forward for the Flying Fijians, hoping to keep the talented coach in their ranks.

The union's interim chair Peter Mazey said Raiwalui's integrity and unwavering commitment to his work are commendable.

He said he is eagerly anticipating a forthcoming meeting with Raiwalui and the team management to deliberate on the future course of action for the Flying Fijians.

Raiwalui was appointed earlier this year to the role after Vern Cotter resigned.

He had told the media in France, when asked, that he was going to discuss the post with his family.

He led Fiji to a quarterfinal spot for the first time in 16 years, the team losing to England last weekend 30-24.

His contract expires in December.