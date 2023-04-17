FIJI Water pledges multi-million dollar sponsorship for Flying Fijians ahead of 2023 RWC

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka announced that the Flying Fijians have received a massive boost.

A statement said the agreement with Earth’s finest water will provide $3.8 million to help ensure the Flying Fijians are in the strongest position to compete at the World Cup in France.

The deal builds on previous support FIJI Water provided for the Flying Fijians when it was a supporting sponsor of the team in 2020 during the Autumn Nations Cup. For the past three years, the FRU and Flying Fijians have been supported through the Fiji Sports Commission and government funding.

FRU Acting Chairman Daniel Whippy, ACEO Sale Sorovaki, and Marketing Manager Avnil Sharma reached the agreement after meetings that took place the past days with Executive Vice President Craig Cooper of FIJI Water and its parent company, The Wonderful Company, and his team.

Sorovaki said they are extremely grateful to FIJI Water: “FIJI Water has been one of our most loyal and important partners for many years and today we have further strengthened our relationship with them. This significant support will put our team in an even better position to win in France.”

Cooper said: “FIJI Water takes great pride in our association with the Flying Fijians, and we are excited to expand our support for the team as they compete for this year’s World Cup. Our FIJI Water employees, along with the employees of our sister companies, NPDL and Williams & Gosling, and our owners are committed to a strong and thriving partnership with Fiji. We are grateful to Prime Minister Rabuka for his support and to FRU Acting Chairman Whippy and his entire team for the opportunity to broaden our sponsorship of the team. We look forward to celebrating together a strong performance at the World Cup.”

FIJI Water logo will appear on the Flying Fijians kit and jersey during the Pacific Nations Cup where they face Tonga, Samoa and Japan in the two test matches, as well as against France and England ahead of the RWC and all training kit while at RWC.