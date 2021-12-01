Fijiana 7s gearing up for final finish at Dubai 7s

Fijiana defeated Great Britain 28-5 to top its pool and set up the fixture against Australia.

It was the first time the Fijiana 7s side played at a final of the World Rugby Sevens Series leg.

Coach Saiasi Fuli said the first tournament was an historical event for the women's team.

"The girls know it's an historical achievement for them to reach the first ever final for the past 12 years participating in this world sevens series," he said.

"Looking at what we did in the first week, we started well on our first day against good oppositions - Canada, France and Australia - and then we came out victorious against a very tough Kenyan side.

"I know they fell short against Australia in the final, but there's a lof of learnings and they would have fought with ultra strength."

The Fijiana are currently in second place on the Women's 7s Series points table with 18 points. Australia leads with 20 points while France is sitting third on 16.

The Fijiana 7s team is the top seed in their pool for the second Dubai 7s tournament, joined by France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland.

Fuli said this weekend's results will depend on preparing both physically and mentally.

"Individually and collectively as a team, we know that it's another tough week to prepare," he said.

"Our focus is on having a good recovery, to asses all our injuries, analyse our positions and then start all over again with training.

"It's a matter of how well the team can adjust. How well we can prepare mentally and physically, and have a good recovery and be ready and freshen up for the second tournament."

Meanwhile the Fiji men's team fell short of a bronze medal, going down 19-12 to Argentina in the third and fourth place play-offs.

Debutant Joseva Talacolo said they were proud of their first performance.

"A lot of us are new players and it has been tough coming to play in our first international tournament," he said.

"We all come from playing in our local tournaments back home and to play in Dubai, is another level."

He said they could get better as the series continued and with the support of all their fans back home.

"We know that everyone back home are supporting us, and without their support it wouldn't be possible to get the job done here."