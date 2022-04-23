Fijiana Drua confirms side for Super W Grand Final

The Drua are aiming to finish the season unbeaten after their dominant victory over the defending champion Brumbies.

"We want the best players, the players who are injury free and that is what the selection is based on," Fijiana Drua coach Senirusi Seruvakula said.

Once again the side will be captained by Bitla Tawake who plays tighthead prop for the final.

"All these girls are ready for the final, we have a strong mobile pack and our backline is the same backline," Seruvakula said.

"It's a pretty balanced team and this a big final and I'm proud of the girls, no one predicted that we would be in the final.

Fijiana have made several changes to the side that defeated the Brumbies two weeks ago, with Vika Matarugu coming into the starting front-row at hooker.

Merevesi Ofakimalino is joined in the second row by Jade Coates as Karalaini Naisewa and Ema Adivitaloga slot into flanker alongside Sereima Leweniqila.

Kolora Lomani re-joins the side for the decider, slotting on the wing as Younis Bese returns to the bench.

Rejiele Uluinayau and Sera Seini Ravatude are among the new faces on the bench.

As for the Waratahs, they have made one change to the starting front-row for the rematch, with Bridie O'Gorman switching with Eva Karpani at tight head prop.

Arabella McKenzie has made a remarkable recovery just days from being carried off the field on a stretcher, partnering Illseva Batibasaga in the halves.

Lori Cramer returns to the starting side on the wing whilst Pauline Piliae slots into inside centre as Katrina Baker failed to overcome a shoulder complaint.

FIJIANA (1-15): Joma Rubuti, Vika Matarugu, Bitila Tawake (c), Jade Coates, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Karalaini Naisewa, Ema Adivitaloga, Sereima Leweniqila, Rusila Tamoi, Merewalesi Rokouono, Vitalina Naikore, Roela Radiniyavuni, Raijieli Laqeretabua, Kolora Lomani, Timaima Ravisa

RESERVES: Keleni Marawa, Mereoni Naositava, Sera Seini Ravatude, Akosita Ravato, Teresia Tinanivalu, Rejiele Uluinayau, Vani Arei, Younis Bese

WARATAHS (1-15): Emily Robinson, Natalie Delamere, Bridie O'Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Sera Naiqama, Piper Duck, Emily Chancellor, Grace Hamilton, Illseva Batibasaga, Arabella McKenzie, Lori Cramer, Pauline Piliae, Georgina Friedrichs, Margot Vella, Mahalia Murphy

RESERVES: Faliki Pohiva, Adiana Talakai, Eva Karpani, Sabine Blakeman, Ella Koster, Nicole Nathan, Tatum Bird, Layne Morgan