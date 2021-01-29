Fijiana to face England in Rugby World Cup debut

The Fijiana will face the 2014 world champions in the second match of a triple-header in Auckland on 18 September.

The other two teams in Pool C, France and South Africa, will square off in the opening clash at Eden Park before Fiji run out against the world top-ranked women's team, who finished runners up to the Black Ferns at the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

Tournament hosts New Zealand will face Trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the feature match, with organisers aiming to set a new match attendance record.

The United States will open the World Cup against a European qualifier in Whangārei earlier that day in the first match of a separate triple header.

Fiji, who confirmed their first Rugby World Cup appearance after winning the Oceania Championship 14 months ago, will face 2017 bronze medallists France on 23 September and South Africa five days later in their other pool encounters.

Meanwhile Samoa is among four teams scheduled to contest the Final Qualification Tournament, which has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The winner will join Wales, Australia and New Zealand in Pool A.