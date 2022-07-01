Flying Fijians Captain to team up with a debutant in midfield

The 32 year old will lead the side in his 20th outing for Fiji and he’s excited about his partnership with young Fijian Drua star Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Nayacalevu said Ravouvou deserves his starting role and believes the rookie will bring something new.

”As you can see in the Drua what he can do, we’ve trained together through the weeks and things are going smoothly, hope to see some exciting things to happen this weekend”.

Another midfield veteran, Levani Botia, believes Ravouvou has a promising future in the number 12 jersey.

”I have seen him he’s going to be Fiji’s future 12, he’s a great player, he needs some advice”.

The Flying Fijians will host Tonga at 3pm (local time) tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.