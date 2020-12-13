Former All Blacks prop Neemia Tialata commits to joining concussion legal action

The 43-test All Black and member of the 2007 World Cup squad has given a written assurance that he will join the legal action, Wellington barrister Tim Castle told Stuff.

Tialata, now 38, was the victim of a punch in 2007 when playing for Wellington against Hawke’s Bay. The assailant was not sent off at the time, but Tialata only came round when he found himself sitting on the replacements bench.

He now has headaches and mood swings and other problems associated with that punch and all the other concussive blows he suffered over the course of a long career that also took in Bayonne, Toulouse and Narbonne.

Tialata has committed to being a part of the claim, not for his own sake, but to encourage others to come forward and in order to support current and future players, Castle indicated.

Tialata said: “I have decided to join the claim of my fellow players to encourage others to come forward and to give them the support they need.

“My Samoan heritage is important to me and I feel doing this is something my father would wish for me if he were still alive. I hold myself out to help the community so that the players of the future don’t suffer some of the things that my generation are now suffering. I hope and pray that others will feel able to join me in this action. Together we are strong.”

Tialata and Castle will form part of a strong New Zealand front row, perhaps aided by Carl Hayman, for the action. Castle, a Wellington barrister and international sports lawyer, has acted as a trusted agent and manager for many Maori and Pasifika players.

Castle said: “I would love New Zealand Rugby to come out and support the players. We are seeing too many players across a generation who are tragically damaged at a young age. We have to usher in a new whakaaro.

“Now is the moment in time for collaboration. I ask administrators across the globe to come together. I ask them to acknowledge the problems of the past, to remedy them today and to protect the players for the future. I call on the decision makers to do the right thing by these young men.”

England hooker Steve Thompson, who cannot England’s 2003 World Cup triumph which he helped secure, is part of an eight-strong ‘test group’ for a potentially much larger action.

Former England loose forward and Melbourne Rebel Michael Lipman, and Wales loosie Alix Popham are also part of the action.

It has targeted World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, for “failure to protect (the claimants) from the risks caused by concussions”.

Any action by an All Black would likely be against World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby.

Richard Boardman, from London firm Rylands Law, is representing more than 100 players, many of whom are showing symptoms of neurological problems.

“The vast majority of the former players we represent love the game and don’t want to see it harmed in any way,” Boardman said.