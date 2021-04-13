Former Italy Rugby World Cup captain dies after contracting Covid-19

Cuttitta had been hospitalised in Rome with Covid-19 and died on Sunday following complications from the virus.

The former prop played for the Italy side who stunningly beat Scotland in their first Six Nations match in 2000.

He was the Azzurri captain 22 times in 69 appearances from 1990-2000, including at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, and went on to become a scrum coach for Scotland from 2009-15.

Born in Italy, Cuttitta and his twin brother Marcello Cuttitta – who also played for the national team – grew up in South Africa.

“All Italian rugby is touched by the death of Massimo, one of the symbols of the national team who, thanks to an extraordinary generation of players, gained access to the Six Nations with a series of unforgettable performances in the 1990s,” said Marzio Innocenti, president of the Italian Rugby Federation, in a statement.

“We didn’t have the chance to play together in the blue jersey of Italy, but the love for our national colours had formed a strong, natural bond between us.

“Cuttitta was not only an incredible servant of Italian rugby and an excellent prop but also an appreciated ambassador for us abroad, coach of the forwards for Scotland and for other national teams that he helped bring to the stage of the Rugby World Cup.

“In this tragic moment, my thoughts, those of the council and of all Italian rugby go to Marcello and to the whole Cuttitta family.”

The Scottish Rugby Union also paid tribute to Cuttitta on Twitter, as did the All Blacks.

“Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear the passing of our former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta,” their statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends in rugby at this time.”

The All Blacks tweeted: “Sending Aroha to our Italian rugby family. Massimo Cuttitta, you will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Marco Bollesan, another former Italy captain who then coached the Azzurri, also died on Sunday. He was 79.

The Italian Rugby Federation said Bollesan had been ill and died of natural causes.