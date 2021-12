Australian media reports said Pritchard was on life support as a result of complications from Covid-19.

The 38-year-old was believed to have a collapsed lung and other major health issues as a result of the virus.

Along with playing 27 tests for New Zealand, Pritchard had a long NRL career with Penrith, Parramatta and the Bulldogs.

He also played in the UK Super League for Hull and made eight appearances for Samoa before retiring at the end of 2017.