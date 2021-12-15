Former State of Origin player charged with sharing child abuse material

Finch, 40, was one of eight men arrested in the past month who police allege "expressed desires to engage with sexual activities with children" in an adult phone chat service investigated by detectives.

The former State of Origin player was arrested at a home in San Souci in southern Sydney on Tuesday morning.

Police seized a mobile phone for forensic examination and Mr Finch was taken back to Kogarah police station.

There he was charged with five counts of using a carriage service to transmit or publish child abuse material.

Finch was granted police bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on January 11, 2022.

NSW Police's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Hank to probe the alleged activities of men using the chat service.

Police allege the chat was used to share child abuse material and discuss the sexual abuse of children.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said participants were aggressive in their pursuit of child sex offending.

"We will allege that each of the men arrested by detectives over the past month expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with children, and in some cases, attempted to access child abuse material from other users of the service.

"Producing, disseminating or possessing child abuse material are serious offences, and detectives will continue to dismantle these types of operations, so children are free from harmful situations, exploitation and abuse."

Detectives had previously arrested seven men - aged 34 to 71 - during raids across Sydney and NSW beginning in November.

The seven men were charged over their alleged involvement in the chat service and remain before the courts.

Investigations continue.