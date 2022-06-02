 

Former Wallaby gets Moana Pacific's top gong after sizzling season

13:31, June 2, 2022
Christian Leali'ifano has been awarded the Moana Pasifika's top player honour at the Super Rugby Pacific's end of season awards night.

Leali'ifano surpassed 1,000 Super Rugby points and played a pivotal role for the franchise.

Manu Samoa loose forward Alamanda Motuga collected three prestigious awards - Players' Player, Rookie of the Year, and Forward of the Year.

Timoci Tavatavanawai received the Back of the Year honour, while Levi Aumua was the clear winner of Fans' Player of the Year award.

Moana ended its inaugural season with two wins.

 

Photo: Photosport  Caption: Christian Leali'ifano is Moana Pasifika's first player signing. 

     

