Former Wallaby suggests why Jones really attended Sydney Sevens

The legendary coach was seen speaking with fans on Day Three of the World Series leg in Sydney, as he walked along the sideline of the hallowed turf of Allianz Stadium.

Rugby Australia made the bold decision earlier this month axe coach Dave Rennie eight months out from this year’s World Cup in France, and replace him with Eddie Jones.

Jones, who coached the Wallabies to a World Cup Final in 2003, is coming off an unsuccessful campaign with England – having been sacked by the RFU following the Autumn Nations Series.

But with this year’s tournament now nigh on the horizon, and with the British and Irish Lions Tour just two years away, Jones is ready to lead the Wallabies’ resurgence.

While the 63-year-old insisted on Tuesday that he’s not “the messiah”, the super coach is clearly focused on the task at hand with the Australian national team.

In fact, Jones might’ve already started his homework.

Former Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell has noticed a pattern.

Legendary first-five Matt Giteau was famously plucked from Sevens, and thrust into the test arena for the Wallabies.

So, as Mitchell explained, it was “interesting to see Eddie Jones” at this year’s event.

“I liked the look of young, Darby Lancaster for @Aussie7s. Solid work both sides of the ball,” Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

“Interesting to see Eddie Jones was there.

Jones is a winner; everywhere he goes, success follows him – at least in the short term.

But now that he’s back in Australia, the challenging prospect of winning the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in more than two decades awaits him.

“This is a big target for us because we know if we can take on New Zealand we are in a good position to take the World Cup,” Jones told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s not the ball all and end all because the World Cup is the major tournament.

“They (New Zealand) are in a pretty good spot, but we’re coming after them.

“We’ll be cashing them down the street, we want that rivalry to be tough and w