Four changes for Wallabies

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and blindside flanker Ned Hanigan come straight into the starting side, with Queensland Reds duo Liam Wright and Jordan Petaia brought in as replacements for the match at Eden Park.

The test will be Paenga-Amosa's first against New Zealand, where he will pack down between 97-test veteran James Slipper and his club teammate Taniela Tupou.

Hanigan gets the No 6 jersey, meaning a shift to No 8 for last week's debutant Harry Wilson in place of Pete Samu, who has been dropped from the 23 altogether.

The starting backline remained unchanged.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said their whole squad of 44 had been pushing for selection.

"We've had massive support from back home and as a team we definitely feel that and it's something we'll draw on on Sunday afternoon.

"We know that New Zealand will step it up another level this weekend, we're excited by the challenge ahead."

WALLABIES TEAM

1. James Slipper (97 Tests)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (4 Tests)

3. Taniela Tupou (20 Tests)

4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (22 Tests)

5. Matt Philip (4 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (20 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (100 Tests)

8. Harry Wilson (1 Test)

9. Nic White (32 Tests)

10. James O'Connor (53 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (29 Tests)

12. Matt To'omua (53 Tests)

13. Hunter Paisami (1 Test)

14. Filipo Daugunu (1 Test)

15. Tom Banks (7 Tests)

Replacements

16. Jordan Uelese (10 Tests)

17. Scott Sio (64 Tests)

18. Allan Alaalatoa (36 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (101 Tests)

20. Liam Wright (2 Tests)

21. Jake Gordon (2 Tests)

22. Jordan Petaia (3 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (40 Tests)