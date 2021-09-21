France to host African Rugby World Cup qualifiers | Loop Vanuatu

The top eight African teams compete in the Rugby Africa Cup 2022 in France, which will serve as the last qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup.

The French are also hosts of the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in September-October.

The African knockout tournament will be in July 2022, with the winning team directly qualifying for the World Cup and set to join hosts France, New Zealand’s top-ranked All Blacks, Italy and the Americas 1 qualifier in Pool A.

The runners-up will get a place in the final qualification tournament for the world showpiece event.