Greg Inglis: Warrington superstar 'GI' hoping to trigger success in Super League

The 34-year-old Australian superstar only arrived in England five days ago after signing a one-year deal with the Wolves.

But he's already planning on helping inspire his new club to silverware and says he is ready to peak again after two years out of the game.

"I had a chat with the boys yesterday. I'm here to add value to the team. I'm here to do my job," he said.

"The thing is the challenge. I love to push my body to the limit. I want to get back into the game and give it my all.

"Towards the end of the year I want to get the team to the big stage."

Inglis, one of the best players in the world throughout his career, has been capped 39 times by Australia and is a veteran of 34 State of Origin games with Queensland.

His initial retirement in April 2019 ended a 14-year career with Melbourne Storm and South Sydney Rabbitohs, which also brought him team and individual honours.

The iconic player - dubbed GI - initially cited ongoing injury concerns, but later revealed mental health issues and he admitted he'd lost his passion for playing.