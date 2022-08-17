'He is definitely the future': All Blacks new hooker hailed after South Africa tour

Facing the strength of the Springboks and the famed ‘bomb squad’, Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho was a clear stand out performer fighting fire with fire against the Boks pack.

The 25-year-old got the chance to start at hooker in both tests over experienced veterans Codie Taylor and Dane Coles.

Speaking on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown, former Blues and Leinster midfielder Isa Nacewa said that the explosive No 2 has won the right to keep the jersey going forward.

“In my eyes, he starts,” Nacewa said of the Chiefs hooker.

“He’s been given an opportunity and stepped up in one of the harshest places on Earth to actually go.

“His ability to win the metre and get involved, he doesn’t shy away from any of the contact whatsoever.

“He hit the nuggets in the lineout, just repeat efforts, he gets off the ground and does more every single game.”

Strong ball carrying has always been the focal point of Taukei’aho’s game but against the Springboks he brought physical defence, a clinical set-piece game and for the most part nailed his lineout throws.

After operating at 80 per cent against Ireland, the All Blacks lineout improved to 88 per cent in the first test with Taukei’aho completing 14 of 16 targets.

In the second test win at Ellis Park the 115kg hooker scored a key try in the first half using his power to barge over Lukhanyo Am from close range and continued to wreck havoc in his 13th test match.