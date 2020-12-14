Highlanders and Reds to kick off Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

The draw has been finalised for the five-week competition.

The Highlanders and Crusaders will be at home in round one with the Hurricanes, Blues and Chiefs heading to Australia for the start of a tournament that pits New Zealand's five Super Rugby against the Reds, NSW Waratahs, Brumbies, Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

The final between the two top-placed teams on the combined competition table is scheduled for Saturday, 19 June.

The draw also includes two 4.35pm kickoff afternoon matches in New Zealand with the Blues hosting the Waratahs at Eden Park in round two, and the Chiefs playing the Rebels in Hamilton in round four.

As previously announced, round three will feature a Super Round with all matches being played at one venue.

NZR and Rugby Australia will announce venues and other details for the Super Round in due course.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance Chris Lendrum said it was great to have certainty around venue and kick off times heading into Christmas.

"When you see the weekly match ups you realise how compelling the competition will be and I think it's something that will capture the imagination of fans and players on both sides of the Tasman.

"We'll get a chance to see all the teams in action in Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby AU and there will be a lot of intrigue in how they measure up to each other when Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off."

The 2021 Sky Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw*

Round 1

Highlanders v Reds, Friday 14 May, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7:05pm

Waratahs v Hurricanes, Friday 14 May, TBC, 9:45pm

Crusaders v Brumbies, Saturday 15 May, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7:05pm

Rebels v Blues, Saturday 15 May, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 9:45pm

Force v Chiefs, Saturday 15 May, HBF Park, Perth, 11:55pm

Round 2

Hurricanes v Rebels, Friday 21 May, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7:05pm

Force v Highlanders, Friday 21 May, HBF Park, Perth, 9:45pm

Blues v Waratahs, Saturday 22 May, Eden Park, Auckland, 4:35pm

Chiefs v Brumbies, Saturday 22 May, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 7:05pm

Reds v Crusaders, Saturday 22 May, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 9:45pm

Round 3 - Super Round**

Brumbies v Blues

Hurricanes v Force

Rebels v Highlanders

Reds v Chiefs

Waratahs v Crusaders

Round 4

Crusaders v Force, Friday 4 June, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7:05pm

Reds v Blues, Friday 4 June, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 9:45pm

Chiefs v Rebels, Saturday 5 June, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 4:35pm

Highlanders v Waratahs, Saturday 5 June, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 7:05pm

Brumbies v Hurricanes, Saturday 5 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9:45pm

Round 5

Hurricanes v Reds, Friday 11 June, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 7:05pm

Brumbies v Highlanders, Friday 11 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9:45pm

Rebels v Crusaders, Saturday 12 June, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 4:35pm

Blues v Force, Saturday 12 June, Eden Park, Auckland, 7:05pm

Waratahs v Chiefs, Saturday 12 June, TBC, 9:45pm

Final

Saturday, 19 June

* Draw subject to change and contingent on a two-way Trans-Tasman travel bubble. All times are listed in NZT