Hooper re-appointed Wallabies skipper

Rennie yesterday oversaw his first training session since taking over from Michael Cheika last year and has today confirmed Hooper in the position he has held since 2014.

Hooper has played 46 tests as captain, including through two World Cup campaigns.

Twice world champions Australia are a lowly seventh in the test rankings and were well beaten by England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Japan last year.

The squad leaves their training camp in the Hunter Valley on Friday for New Zealand, where they will quarantine before making their final preparations for back-to-back tests against the All Blacks on October 11th and 18th.