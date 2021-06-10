Hoskins Sotutu returns as one of three All Blacks tweaks to Blues forward pack

There are just three changes to the starting lineup, all in the forward pack.

Hoskins Sotutu, who debuted in the All Blacks last season, has been elevated back into the starting team at number 8 in place of fellow NZ representative Akira Ioane who drops to the bench.

Sotutu has missed just one game for the Blues this year and was also benched for last weekend’s clash with the Reds. Ioane, meanwhile, has featured in every single game for the Auckland franchise in 2021, either in the starting lineup or from the reserves.

The other two changes come in the front row with the All Blacks pairing of Alex Hodgman and Nepo Lauala taking the places of Karl Tu’inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Tuungafasi continues to deal with a troubling knee issue which also saw him miss the Blues’ win over the Brumbies two weeks ago.

The backline remains unchanged while there are also few adjustments to the substitutes.

Former Highlander and current Samoa representative Ray Niuia – who played for the Blues in the opening game of the 2020 season but hasn’t featured since after rupturing his ACL in that fixture – takes the reserve hooker role off Under 20s star Soane Vikena while prop Marcel Renata will back up Laulala at tighthead prop.

There’s also a return for Joshua Goodhue, fully fit after injuring his foot against the Brumbies.

A win with a bonus point will confirm a home final for the Blues, while a win without scoring three more tries than their opposition could likely mean a calculation of points for and against will decide the Trans-Tasman finalists.