Hurricanes arrive in Fiji ahead of Fijian Drua clash

The team includes players like center Jordie Barrett, one of the best openside flankers in world rugby Ardie Savea, his brother Julian, former All Blacks prop Owen Franks, Fiji-born Kini Naholo and Salesi Rayasi and Isaia Walker-Leawere who have links to Fiji.

Some players that are not part of the team to play the Drua, include All Black halfback TJ Perenara, hooker Dane Coles and big lock, Dominic Bird.

The Hurrcanes take on the Drua on Saturday at 2.05pm (Fiji Time) in Suva.

Photo Credit: FBC News