Ifira wins first game of Vanuatu Rugby 10’s tournament

Ifira won over Tanvasako by 43-7.

The match opened with Tanvasako securing a try nine minutes into the game.

Ifira responded through a nice game flow which saw the boys in yellow moving the score sheet into a tie. Ifira continued its attack as it moved forward to secure its second try.

Tanvasako created few opportunities to equalize however failed to break down the Ifira defensive wall. Before half time, Ifira was leading by 31-7.

In the second half, though a lot of efforts by Tansavako to secure another try didn’t work out as Ifira kept their pace steady by controlling the game.

Ifira showed great determination in the first day of the VRFU rugby 10’a tournament as it managed to grab few more tries before the game ended. Final score 43-7.