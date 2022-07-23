'It's disappointing': Ian Foster reacts to altercation between All Blacks stars

Ioane, a current All Blacks squad member, and Marshall, the former 81-test All Blacks halfback and Sky TV commentator, were filmed engaging in a public stoush after New Zealand’s historic loss to Ireland in Wellington last Saturday.

An agitated Ioane was seen being held back by numerous people – including teammates Angus Ta’avao, Braydon Ennor and David Havili – while Marshall was cordoned off and told to leave by Caleb Clarke and George Bower.

The incident took place outside of a busy nightclub in central Wellington, where the chants of Irish fans celebrating their first-ever series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand drowned out most of the dialogue of those present in the video.

Regardless, Foster wasn’t impressed by the interaction between Ioane and Marshall as he told media on Friday that he has spoken to both parties.

“Reality is it’s disappointing,” Foster said as he revealed that Ioane and Marshall have since spoken to each other about the encounter.

“It’s disappointing that two people were mouthing off a little bit at each other. I wish it hadn’t happened.

“Yes, I’ve talked to both people involved, and I know they’ve had a conversation with each other and there’s no issues going forward.

“I’m also not overly impressed that people think they should film that stuff and spread it, because two people arguing in a pub I don’t think as big an issue as people make it.”

Foster’s comments come on the same day that Ioane was included in the 36-man All Blacks squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.