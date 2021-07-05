Joe Cokanasiga shines on international return

In his first Test since 2019, Cokanasiga shone in a seven-try victory that was far from flawless.

With eight debutants in the starting XV, the hosts started brightly scoring four tries to please the 10,000 fans.

But England's error count climbed after injuries to Max Malins and Ollie Lawrence and they conceded four tries.

Highly-anticipated uncapped half-back pairing Harry Randall and Marcus Smith at least gave supporters something to shout about before the final whistle as they both scored their first tries for England.