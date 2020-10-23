Johnny Sexton leading double World Cup winning NZ duo to be named player of the decade

World Rugby is running a fan vote to decide the player of the decade, with the nominees, made up of all the players who won the Player of the Year award from 2011 to 2020.

World Rugby updated the results on Twitter saying Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton currently leads voting ahead of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

Sexton, who won the Player of the Year award in 2018, has 22 percent of the votes.

All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Kieran Read and Brodie Retallick are also up for the award along with former French captain Thierry Dusautoir and last year’s winner Pieter-Steph du Toi of South Africa.

New Zealand speedster Portia Woodman is also behind in the women’s category. She sits third in current voting behind Emily Scarratt of England and France’s Jessy Tremouliere.

At the end of last year, World Rugby ran a fan vote to reveal the player of the decade which came down to Carter v McCaw in the final with the first five-eighth winning out.

In the same voting format Sexton didn’t get past the first round when put up against England rival Owen Farrell.