Jordie Barrett won't play at first five

Jackson Garden-Bachop aggravated an achilles injury against the Crusaders in round two and is in doubt for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Backup first-five Simon Hickey is already out for the season due to a knee injury.

Despite their lack of depth in the position, Hurricane's defensive coach Corey Jane says they won't move be giving Barrett the number ten jersey.

"It wouldn't be fair on him if we actually put him into first-five, last year he was the best fullback running around and he's done some good stuff for us already this year," he said.

"To put him there just because we feel like we need to would probably be unfair on him, I like him better at fullback and we'll just have to make do with the options we've got."

Having ruled out Barrett, Jane wouldn't be drawn into revealing which players were in contention for the position.

"We've got a couple of young guys coming in they're our secret weapons, I can't let that out of the bag at the moment."

It looks likely the Hurricanes will give a young player from their wider training squad a run in the No.10 jersey.

Counties-Manakau first-five Orbyn Leger is the standout option to fill the role as the only player with Super Rugby experience, having had spells with both the Chiefs and the Blues.

Nineteen year-olds Ruben Love and Aidan Morgan, both 2019 New Zealand School's representatives, are two other players who could have an outside chance at filling Garden-Bachop's boots.

The Hurricanes are also hoping to have hookers Asafo Aumua and Dane Coles back in contention for the game against the Chiefs.

Aumua was forced to come off against the Crusaders with a shoulder injury but has had a bye week to spend recovering.

Jane expects both hookers to be back in time for the clash against the Chiefs.

"I think Colesy is just itching at the bit to get out there, he ran really well with us in training last week," he said, "Asafo is a tough lad too, by the sounds of it everything is sweet with him he's just a bit sore so ideally he's back."

The Hurricanes and the Chiefs are yet to win a game in Super Rugby Aoteroa this season making this weekend's encounter a crucial point in the season for both sides.

The Chiefs currently sit bottom of the competition standings with the Hurricanes only above on points differential.