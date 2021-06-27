 

Kaino signs off in style

14:50, June 27, 2021
Former All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has capped his decorated rugby career by winning the French Top 14 title for the second time.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has come off the bench for the last half an hour as Toulouse have beaten La Rochelle 18-8 in the final at the Stade de France.

Kaino, 38, also helped Toulouse beat the same opposition in the European Champions Cup final last month.

First-five Thomas Ramos kicked 15 of their points in the Top 14 decider l in place of the injured Romain Ntamack, while Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe struck a stunning 50-metre drop goal.

Former Blues and Hurricanes first-five Ihaia West kicked one penalty for La Rochelle early in the second-half and they scored a late consolation try.

     

