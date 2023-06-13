Koroisau and Cleary out, Cook back for Origin Two

Koroisau will be replaced by Damien Cook who has been a stalwart for the Blues having played 15 games since 2018.

Injured Nathan Cleary will be replaced by Mitchell Moses who made his debut for his state in game three of the 2021 series.

Latrell Mitchell, who was a late withdrawal from game one due to a calf injury, remains at centre, while Stefano Utoikamanu and Reece Robson replace Tevita Pangai Jnr and Nicho Hynes, respectively.

Penrith Panthers centre Stephen Crichton, who replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup for game one, has been named as the 18th player.