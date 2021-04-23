Kotoni Staggs investigated by NRL over alleged drunken incident

The NRL boss has drawn a line in the sand after it emerged the Brisbane centre was allegedly involved in an off-field incident over the Easter long weekend, sources told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The NRL launched an investigation after a woman contacted the governing body to complain about Staggs, accusing him of making unwanted advances to her while intoxicated. No police charges have been laid.

Staggs is currently recovering from a knee injury and is expected to return to the game in round 12 at the earliest. The NRL, however, will not let him back onto the field until he meets with Abdo.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters confirmed on Thursday morning he was aware of the matter.

“I’ve spoken to him about it, [I was made aware of it] a couple of days ago,” Walters said in Darwin, where the Broncos are playing Parramatta on Friday.

"We have full respect for the NRL and the integrity unit in their investigation and we will support them 100 per cent."

The alleged incident is said to have occurred at Eatons Hill Hotel over the Easter long weekend with the NRL seeking CCTV footage.

“The integrity unit is investigating information received about alleged behaviour concerning Kotoni Staggs at venue in Brisbane earlier this month,” a statement from the NRL read.

“The integrity unit is liaising with the Brisbane Broncos.”

pub in Dubbo in November 2020, during which he directed a homophobic slur at another patron. Staggs himself was not charged by police, but two friends involved pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

The 22-year-old was also cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL last year after he was the vitim of an alleged revenge porn video which was spread on the internet.

Staggs is currently in contract negotiations with the Broncos but Walters said the current incident would not affect the talks.