Kuruvoli starts, Botia and Tuisova in for the Flying Fijians

Simione Kuruvoli will start ahead of Frank Lomani while Josua Tuisova moves to inside center.

Levani Botia is at openside flanker with Lekima Tagitagivalu moving to blindside.

Semi Radradra shifts to the wing and will lineup against Mark Nawaqanitawase with Jiuta Wainiqolo wearing the number 14 jersey.

The tight five has been retained along with captain Waisea Nayacalevu, Ilaisa Droasese and Teti Tela.

Vilimoni Botitu will make his World Cup debut off the bench.

Fiji plays Australia at 3:45am on Monday.