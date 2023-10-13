'La Machine' a target for England

The Naitasiri man is a threat at the breakdowns in this World Cup and this is one of the reasons England coach Steve Borthwick will try to minimize the involvement of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians loose forwards.

However, Botia is not taking it as a compliment but says he looks forward to the match.

“I heard what they said and some people asked me the same question as well so I understand what they saw so it’s something to compete so I’ll see what they have.”

Botia adds they know England will be well prepared and hope to beat Fiji after falling short at Twickenham two months ago.

Fiji averages the most carries per game with 139.5 meters, the second-most offloads of 11 and third-most metres made, 570.5.

The Flying Fijians have won the most turnovers on average with eight per match, with a high proportion coming from the breakdown.

The team to play England will be named tomorrow morning in Marseille.

Fiji will play at 3am on Monday (Fiji Time).