Late Turuva try sees Fiji down brave Cook Islands

Down 18-16 with six minutes to play, the 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year did it all himself, darting and weaving his way through Cook Island defenders to keep his side’s Pacific Championships finals hopes alive.

An upset was looming at Santos National Football Stadium with Esan Marsters dominating in attack for the Cook Islands but the star-studded Fiji team proved too strong in the end with NRL players Maika Sivo, Jahream Bula, Waqa Blake and Turuva all crossing for the new-look Bati side.

The Cook Islands had all the momentum in the opening stages of the match and after misfiring several early opportunities, halfback Esan Marsters fooled Fiji defenders with a right footstep before powering over under the sticks.

Just five minutes later the Bati kicked into gear with Blake combining with Eels teammate and Papua New Guinea’s fan favourite Sivo who scored in the left corner to make it 6-4.

With Bati backrower sent to the sin bin (high contact) in the 32nd minute, the Cook Islands looked to capitalise on the advantage but NRL rookies Turuva and Bula produced some inspirational defence to deny Justin Estall-Makirere a chance to extend their lead before halftime.

After Fiji had an early opportunity denied by obstruction in the opening minutes of the second half, Marsters’ right foot haunted the Bati again with the former NRL player powering his way to the line before delivering a superb offload for fullback Esom Ioka to score under the posts. Marsters’ conversion made it 12-4.

But with errors creeping into the Cook Islands game, the Fiji Bati found some much-needed spark through debutant Bula who pushed up inside in attack before breaking the line to score his first international try. Wakeham’s conversion made it 12-10.

Come the 68th minute and Fiji hit the lead for the first time of the match in unlikely fashion, with Blake catching the Cook Islands defence napping, scooping up a loose ball which ricocheted off Bula’s head.

But the Cook Islands refused to lie down and stole back the lead with Marsters putting a powering Isaiah Cooper-Tetevano over from close range. Marsters converted to make it 18-16.

With less than six minutes to play it was winger Sunia Turuva who stood up when it counted, doing it all himself to muscle his way over the line and that was enough for the Bati to secure the 22-18 victory in Port Moresby.