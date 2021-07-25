 

Lions come from behind to beat South Africa

BY: Loop Pacific
11:21, July 25, 2021
Dan Biggar's boot proved the difference as the British & Irish Lions came from behind to beat South Africa 22-17 in an attritional first test in Cape Town.

Biggar kicked four penalties and a conversion for a 14-point personal tally to take the Lions to victory after they were 12-3 down at halftime but came back strongly in the second half.

Luke Cowan-Dickie scored the Lions' only try with Owen Farrell adding a key late penalty while the Springboks' points came from a Faf de Klerk try and four first-half penalties from Handre Pollard.

The two teams meet again next Saturday in the second test, also at the Cape Town Stadium.

     

