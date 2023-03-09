Lolohea and Laqeretabua sign with Western Force

Atlanta Lolohea and Rachel Laqeretabua will join the club when they face off against the Waratahs later this month. Both players are no strangers to women’s rugby, having featured on the international and domestic scene.

Tagata Pasifika reports Lolohea is currently playing for Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki competition in New Zealand, alongside her sister Martha Mataele.

Both sisters have also represented Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup. Loloheas inclusion into the Western Force side will be a perfect fit in the forward pack.

Already with five caps for Fiji’s women’s team, Laqeretabua will bring her vast experience to the Western Force squad. Last season saw her in the blue jersey for Fijiana Drua, who were crowned Super W champs last year.

Aside from her involvement in Fiji and Australia, Laqeretabua was part of the Saracens Rugby Club in the UK from 2019-2021. A regular in their starting lineup, she was known for her quick pace and try scoring abilities.

With the season already shaping up to be an entertaining one, Western Force’s new signings will hope to make an impact for the team come kickoff time.

