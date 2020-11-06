 

Māori All Black game concerns NZ Rugby staff

12:08, November 6, 2020
The Māori All Blacks could play a Pasifika rugby side in Hamilton next month but the match has caused consternation for some New Zealand Rugby staff.

RNZ understands the New Zealand Rugby board have signed off on the match.

However some NZR staff are unhappy about the game, which is forecast to make a $150,000 loss, after the organisation made a quarter of it's staff redundant in June, cutting 40 jobs.

New Zealand Rugby is projecting a loss of more than 40 million dollars in 2020, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NZR has received $5.8 million in wage subsidies from government under its Covid-10 financial assistance packages.

RNZ has sought comment from New Zealand Rugby over the issue but is yet to receive a response.

The Māori All Black side played just two games last year. They lost 27-10 to Fiji in Suva but won 26-17 a week later in Rotorua.

     

