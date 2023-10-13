Mark Telea not named for All Blacks quarter-final for disciplinary reasons

Leicester Fainga'anuku has been named on the left wing.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said Telea was omitted due to breaking team protocol. Foster said it was not a major breach and they still "love him".

Ethan de Groot is back from suspension and starts in the front row along with Tyrel Lomax, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett are in the second row, while halfback Finlay Christie is on the bench ahead of Cam Roigard.

With a combined 1366 Test caps worth of experience, the All Blacks will be led out by captain Sam Cane in front of 80,000 fans at Stade de France.

"We are where we want to be," said head coach Ian Foster. "World Cup quarterfinals are so exciting for many reasons, and we know the pressure they bring.

"We have had a solid week of preparation and know that it is now about trusting the work we have done and going out to play. We feel the massive support we have had from Kiwis both at home and here in France. We greatly appreciate it."

Cane is joined by Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell in the starting loose forward trio. It will mark the first time they have run out together since the team's 35-20 win over South Africa in Auckland.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has returned from suspension to join Codie Taylor and Lomax in the front row. Their last start together was in the team's 38-7 win over Australia in Melbourne.

After an impressive hat-trick of tries against Namibia, Fainga'anuku has been selected on the left wing and will feature alongside Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan in the back three.

"We have huge respect for Ireland who are number one in the world for a reason," added Foster. "We are excited by the opportunity we have in front of us and expect to be tested in many ways. That is what World Cups are about."

All Blacks match day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1 Ethan de Groot (19)

2 Codie Taylor (82)

3 Tyrel Lomax (29)

4 Brodie Retallick (106)

5 Scott Barrett (66)

6 Shannon Frizell (30)

7 Sam Cane (c) (92)

8 Ardie Savea (78)

9 Aaron Smith (122)

10 Richie Mo'unga (53)

11 Leicester Fainga'anuku (6)

12 Jordie Barrett (54)

13 Rieko Ioane (66)

14 Will Jordan (28)

15 Beauden Barrett (120)

16 Dane Coles (89)

17 Tamaiti Williams (5)

18 Fletcher Newell (11)

19 Samuel Whitelock (150)

20 Dalton Papali'i (29)

21 Finlay Christie (19)

22 Damian McKenzie (45)

23 Anton Lienert-Brown (67)