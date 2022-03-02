Moana Pasifika look forward to Crusaders game

The team has yet to play a game in the competition, after they missed the first two rounds when several players tested positive for Covid-19.

Both players and management spent ten days in self-isolation at a Queenstown hotel.

Moana Pasifika halfback Ereatara Enari said the last two weeks have been a challenging time for the team as they recover from physical inactivity.

"It's been a big process of making sure our bodies are healthy, coming out of isolation, weaning ourselves back into training so that we are game ready by Friday, but really looking forward to our Friday game."

Photo Rugby Pass Caption: Moana Pasifika halfback Ereatara Enari